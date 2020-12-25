C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded at BidaskClub

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHRW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $94.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.53 and a 200 day moving average of $92.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,337,000 after purchasing an additional 449,509 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,682,000 after purchasing an additional 436,158 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,282,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,398,000 after purchasing an additional 393,756 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 739,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,597,000 after purchasing an additional 280,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,591,000 after purchasing an additional 217,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

