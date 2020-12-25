Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,800.83.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

NYSE:CABO traded up $26.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,260.86. 15,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,849. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 0.52. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,031.39 and a 12 month high of $2,281.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,045.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,866.02.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total transaction of $56,983.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,769. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 892 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,935.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,574 shares of company stock worth $4,970,992 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cable One by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,662,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Cable One by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

