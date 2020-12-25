Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,800.83.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,088.20, for a total transaction of $70,998.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,431. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total value of $56,983.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,769. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,992. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Cable One by 23.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 3.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 358.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Cable One stock traded up $26.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,260.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,849. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 0.52. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,031.39 and a twelve month high of $2,281.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,045.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,866.02.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cable One will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

