Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CABO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,849.14.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $2,260.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,045.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1,866.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 0.52. Cable One has a one year low of $1,031.39 and a one year high of $2,281.54.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.70 by $0.26. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cable One will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total value of $56,983.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 378 shares in the company, valued at $797,769. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,793.40, for a total value of $541,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,992 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cable One by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Cable One by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth $2,774,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 494.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

