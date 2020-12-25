Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Downgraded to “Underperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CFWFF stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

