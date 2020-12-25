California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 791 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,938 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 167,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $1,248,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 236.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,908 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 13,286 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 321.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,317 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $157.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.68. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $167.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 18.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,128 shares of company stock worth $6,171,512. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

