California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of PacWest Bancorp worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $38.88. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The company had revenue of $289.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

