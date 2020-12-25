California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of iRobot worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 9.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the third quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,240,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the third quarter valued at approximately $964,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iRobot alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $85.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $98.55.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.67 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $199,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $68,710.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,920.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,936. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IRBT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.