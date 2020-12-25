California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth $32,693,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 618.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 651,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,012,000 after buying an additional 560,456 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,271,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,210,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 874,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,579,000 after buying an additional 356,018 shares during the last quarter.

Get Glaukos alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Glaukos from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.09.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -44.84 and a beta of 1.87. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $75.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $64.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.74 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $3,398,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.