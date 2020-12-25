California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.25 Million Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of CVB Financial worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.64.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $116.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

