California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $35.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 81.27 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $109.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.15 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

NSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

