California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avista were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Avista by 3,067.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,859,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,505 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Avista by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,627,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,619,000 after buying an additional 572,431 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Avista by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,612,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,035,000 after buying an additional 260,482 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Avista by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,127,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,473,000 after buying an additional 96,463 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avista by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,954,000 after buying an additional 72,578 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

In related news, VP Kevin J. Christie sold 1,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $33,830.00. Also, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $42,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $851,821.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.36.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.10%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

