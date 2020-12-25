California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,854 Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Taubman Centers worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 3.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Taubman Centers by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Taubman Centers by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Taubman Centers by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TCO. Piper Sandler raised shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Taubman Centers stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average is $37.99. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $130.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.88% and a net margin of 30.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.