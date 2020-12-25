Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CALX. BidaskClub upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Calix in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Calix from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Calix from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of Calix stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.91. 241,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,146. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.93 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $1,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Matthews sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 31.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Calix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Calix by 6.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calix during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Calix during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

