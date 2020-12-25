Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a sell rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $547.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $49.80.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $290.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.70 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. Analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,621 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

