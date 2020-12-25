Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s share price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.68 and last traded at $14.08. Approximately 4,194,490 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,355,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

CPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $9.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The firm has a market cap of $547.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $290.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.70 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,621 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 888,489 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 404,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 23,587 shares during the period.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

