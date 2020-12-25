Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CAJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

CAJ stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.42. Canon has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $28.18.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Canon will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canon during the second quarter worth $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Canon in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Canon by 592.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Canon in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

