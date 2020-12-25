Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.42

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.42 and last traded at C$2.39, with a volume of 491798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.27.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.51.

Get Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$958.03 million and a P/E ratio of -595.00.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$173.96 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 36,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total transaction of C$52,907.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,678.88. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 2,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,965,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,078,696.90. Insiders sold a total of 3,059,776 shares of company stock valued at $5,982,504 in the last 90 days.

About Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.