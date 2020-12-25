Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR) Shares Gap Up to $12.68

Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.68, but opened at $14.60. Carclo plc (CAR.L) shares last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 1,361,279 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.02 million and a P/E ratio of -1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.72.

About Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR)

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

