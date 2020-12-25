Cardiff Property Plc (CDFF.L) (LON:CDFF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,800.00

Cardiff Property Plc (CDFF.L) (LON:CDFF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and last traded at GBX 1,800 ($23.52), with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,725 ($22.54).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,728.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,725.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.49 million and a PE ratio of 11.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.80 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Cardiff Property Plc (CDFF.L)’s previous dividend of $4.80. Cardiff Property Plc (CDFF.L)’s payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

About Cardiff Property Plc (CDFF.L) (LON:CDFF)

The group, including Campmoss Property Company Limited, our 47.62% joint venture, specialises in property investment and development in the Thames Valley. The total portfolio under management, valued in excess of Â£25m, is primarily located to the west of London, close to Heathrow Airport and in Surrey and Berkshire.

