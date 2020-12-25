Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.99.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.5% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.0% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.3% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

