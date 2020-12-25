Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.87.

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 39.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 468,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after acquiring an additional 131,251 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Carrier Global by 8.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 22.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after buying an additional 68,495 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 142.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,761,417. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average is $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

