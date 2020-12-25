Castle Trading Up 7.5% Over Last Week (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Castle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Castle has a total market capitalization of $5,034.99 and approximately $8.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00031963 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.63 or 0.00420366 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00029053 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002515 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.50 or 0.01373055 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Castle Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 20,414,828 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL.

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

