Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

CPCAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Get Cathay Pacific Airways alerts:

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.73. 5,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,718. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.