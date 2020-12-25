cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.88, but opened at $2.60. cbdMD shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 9,055 shares.

The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13).

Get cbdMD alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YCBD shares. TheStreet downgraded cbdMD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of cbdMD in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on cbdMD from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of cbdMD by 415.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,411 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of cbdMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of cbdMD by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of cbdMD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of cbdMD by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 864,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 426,582 shares in the last quarter.

About cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand, cbdMD. The company's product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.