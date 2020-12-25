Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) Given a €6.80 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.21 ($4.95).

Shares of CEC1 stock opened at €5.90 ($6.94) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 million and a P/E ratio of -15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €4.19. Ceconomy AG has a 52 week low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a 52 week high of €6.00 ($7.06).

Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

