CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $310,245.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including RightBTC, LATOKEN, IDEX and Coinsuper.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00046980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.14 or 0.00321290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00029731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00016395 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, RightBTC, Coinsuper, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

