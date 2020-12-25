Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Shares Gap Down to $2.77

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.77, but opened at $2.20. Cellectar Biosciences shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 158,533 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 203,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.