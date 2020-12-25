Cenkos Securities plc (CNKS.L) (LON:CNKS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.81

Cenkos Securities plc (CNKS.L) (LON:CNKS)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.81 and traded as high as $54.75. Cenkos Securities plc (CNKS.L) shares last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 117,521 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.44, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44.

Cenkos Securities plc (CNKS.L) (LON:CNKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 2nd. The company reported GBX 1.10 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Cenkos Securities plc (CNKS.L) (LON:CNKS)

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad and broking, and research and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers.

