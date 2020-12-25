Centaur Price Tops $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Centaur has a market cap of $749,950.88 and approximately $507,783.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centaur alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00132683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.21 or 0.00669698 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00161577 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00358163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00062075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00097231 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,409,007 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur.

Buying and Selling Centaur

Centaur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.