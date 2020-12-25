Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Lowered to $77.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens lowered Centene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Centene stock opened at $58.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. Centene has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.00 and its 200-day moving average is $63.03.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $21,036,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Centene by 12.1% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 109,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the third quarter worth about $776,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Centene in the third quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

