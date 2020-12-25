Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.69

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.69 and traded as high as $15.27. Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) shares last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 212,064 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.69.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$686.49 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.39%.

About Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

