Centrality Reaches Market Cap of $33.85 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Centrality has a total market cap of $33.85 million and $576,696.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar. One Centrality token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centrality alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00047155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.98 or 0.00321114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016449 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00029678 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality (CENNZ) is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,720,127 tokens. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai.

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.