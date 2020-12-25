Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. provides human capital management software company. It provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ceridian HCM from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ceridian HCM from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.89.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $110.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,375.92 and a beta of 1.38. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,390,152.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,991 shares of company stock worth $49,034,096 in the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,888,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,854,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 10.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,674,000 after purchasing an additional 246,393 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 15.1% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,884,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,794,000 after purchasing an additional 246,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,098,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

