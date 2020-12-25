Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. Cerner has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average of $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $3,560,282.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Cerner by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Cerner by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

