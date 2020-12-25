ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ECOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.72 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChannelAdvisor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.04.

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $468.64 million, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.97.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $35.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 10,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $158,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $821,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,770.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,606 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 548.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 194.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

