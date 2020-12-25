Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,108,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 102,902 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.98% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 595.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 37.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $932.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.72.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.90. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

