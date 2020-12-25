Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,266,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,820 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth $269,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth $89,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 20.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 17,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMC shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.09.

NYSE:AMC opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.60.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 144.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 7,043,474 shares of company stock valued at $20,756,942 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

