Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 614,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 31.4% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 12.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

AHH stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $876.26 million, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

