Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 512,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,636,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,029,000 after buying an additional 693,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,546,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,896,000 after buying an additional 135,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,841,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,461,000 after buying an additional 18,629 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,812 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 19.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 82,623 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NXGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

Shares of NXGN opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,908.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.