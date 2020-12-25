Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 13,373 Shares of Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 716,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Front Yard Residential were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RESI stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. Front Yard Residential Co. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $949.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.77). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $56.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Front Yard Residential Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RESI. Northland Securities downgraded Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JMP Securities downgraded Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Front Yard Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

