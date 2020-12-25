China Auto Logistics (OTCMKTS:CALI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.13

China Auto Logistics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CALI)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.11. China Auto Logistics shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 10,750 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised China Auto Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get China Auto Logistics alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.

China Auto Logistics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CALI)

China Auto Logistics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells and trades in imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Sales of Automobiles, Financing Services, and Other Services segments. The company also offers financing services, including letter of credit issuance, purchase deposit financing, and import duty advances services, as well as automobile value-added services comprising assistance related to customs clearance, storage, and delivery services.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for China Auto Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Auto Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.