China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.95

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.95 and traded as high as $9.63. China Distance Education shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 9,091 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Distance Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get China Distance Education alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $320.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). China Distance Education had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that China Distance Education Holdings Limited will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of China Distance Education by 205.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of China Distance Education by 15.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of China Distance Education by 32.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Distance Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Distance Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

About China Distance Education (NYSE:DL)

China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for China Distance Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Distance Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.