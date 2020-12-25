China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.50

China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and traded as low as $3.40. China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 1,309,714 shares.

The company has a market cap of £33.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.02.

China New Energy Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of bioenergy technology solutions in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Romania, Russia, Canada, Myanmar, and Cambodia. The company offers equipment, procurement, and construction services, as well as value added services.

