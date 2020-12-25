ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of IMOS stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $193.77 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the third quarter worth $268,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the third quarter worth $274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the second quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 12.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the period. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

