Chubb Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 461 put options on the company. This is an increase of 407% compared to the typical volume of 91 put options.
In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at $121,258,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,640,586.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,274,139.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CB opened at $150.83 on Friday. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.68.
Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.
Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upgraded Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.26.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.
