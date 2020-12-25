Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives $95.06 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.06.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:CHD traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $86.86. The company had a trading volume of 281,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.09. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,895,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,822,000 after acquiring an additional 100,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,709,000 after acquiring an additional 58,249 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,064,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,582,000 after acquiring an additional 74,208 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,292,000 after acquiring an additional 156,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,134 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

