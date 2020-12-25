Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) shares rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.83 and last traded at $16.58. Approximately 7,112,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 6,831,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

CNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barrington Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.60 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The company’s revenue was down 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Cinemark by 434.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cinemark by 93.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

