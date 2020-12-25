Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.36.

Get Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:CGX opened at C$9.25 on Thursday. Cineplex Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.32 and a 52-week high of C$34.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$585.83 million and a P/E ratio of -1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$61.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cineplex Inc. will post -1.175023 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO)

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.