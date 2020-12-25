Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $80.96. 161,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,341. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.00 and its 200-day moving average is $67.66. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $91.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 9,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $649,996.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $5,043,135.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,827,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,167 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,339 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 44.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,824 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth about $29,096,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth about $25,537,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 386.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,281,000 after acquiring an additional 203,529 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 25.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,404,000 after acquiring an additional 190,453 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.